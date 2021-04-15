Privacy Overview
15, April 2021
Covid-19-Ambazonia Crisis: Yaoundé politics is to please China, Russia and Britain at the same time 0
While Denmark in Europe has given up using the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Biya regime instead announced the acquisition of 400 thousand doses of the dangerous British vaccine.
Prime Minister Dion Ngute recently received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese government and now his Minister of Public Health has told the nation that 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be arriving on April 17.
The Danish government said it was abandoning the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 because of its “rare” but “serious” side effects. Denmark became the first EU member state to drop the British solution to the coronavirus.
Despite well informed opinions from the European Health regulator and the WHO in favour of AstraZeneca, the vaccination campaign in Denmark is continuing without the AstraZeneca vaccine, observed the director of the Danish National Health Agency, Søren Brostrøm, during a press conference.
However, Yaoundé which of late has been signing doggy business deals with UK authorities all in a bid to please the British and attract sympathy and cover-ups for crimes being committed by Cameroon government army soldiers in English speaking Cameroon had pleaded for the Russian vaccine before receiving 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm.
Yaoundé Covid-19 politics is indeed to please China, Russia and their British partner at the same time!
Thus, after the 200 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccine, the Biya regime has now made it public that 400 thousand additional doses of the British vaccine is en route to Yaoundé. In May, at least one million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik will also be in Cameroon.
Last Monday, the Francophone Minister of Public Health launched the vaccination campaign in front of the media in order to convince the most reluctant.
The suspension of AstraZeneca in Denmark adds to the reluctance of Cameroonians both in La Republique and in Southern Cameroons who are already mostly opposed to vaccination against Covid-19.
Citizens of the two Cameroons believe that it is necessary to return to natural plant-based treatments that have proven their worth, particularly traditional pharmacopoeia or African solutions.
According to a majority opinion in the divided country, the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 is not so alarming as to create any panic.
As at 9 April 2021, French Cameroun had 3386 active cases. Out of some 61,731 cumulative cases, 56,926 were cured and 919 died.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai