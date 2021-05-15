Privacy Overview
15, May 2021
CPDM Crime Syndicate: C-130s grounded for months due to unpaid bills 0
Cameroon’s defence ministry is unable, due to lack of funds, to meet its contractual obligations to Marshall Aerospace and Aeromec, which have been contracted to maintain the air force’s three C-130 Hercules aircraft.
Source: Africa Intelligence