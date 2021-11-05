Privacy Overview
5, November 2021
CPDM Crime Syndicate: Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings 0
Building collapses have become rampant in Cameroon’s cities. Shoddy materials are only partly to blame.
Buildings are crumbling in Cameroon. Private and commercial buildings regularly collapse. People are fleeing the countryside for cities. This booming demand puts pressure on developers to build as fast and as cheaply as they can.
Collapses have become common in Cameroon’s cities. Contractors use sub-standard construction materials. The push for bigger profits plus a lack of supervision jeopardizes the quality of building projects.
The vast majority of buildings lack permits. They are erected without plans and often built by untrained workers. All reasons why Cameroon’s buildings often fail.
Culled from DW