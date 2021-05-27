Privacy Overview
CPDM Crime Syndicate eyes $845 million debt issue this year on international market 0
Cameroon’s government has received the go-ahead to issue loans on the international market worth 450 billion CFA francs ($845 million) this year, according to an order signed by President Paul Biya on Wednesday.
It said this would be done mainly for the partial or full redemption of the current Eurobond. Cameroon issued that 10-year Eurobond worth $750 million in 2015.
Source: Reuters