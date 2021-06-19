19, June 2021

Technical Commission seeks consultant to audit Camtel

The Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para-public Enterprises (CTR) is seeking a consultant to audit state-owned operator Camtel, Business In Cameroon reported.

 CTR president Martial Valery Zang has invited expressions of interest by 12 July. The project cost is XOF 400 million and would be funded by the state budget.

Source: Telecompaper