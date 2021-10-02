Privacy Overview
2, October 2021
CPDM looks to post-Biya future ahead of party conference 0
Elections to the local institutions of the ruling RDPC have now come to an end. The stakes are high, since those appointed to senior positions will be able to take part in the next party conference (the first since 2011), which could very well be decisive in terms of who succeeds Paul Biya.
Source: Africa Intelligence