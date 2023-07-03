A Panama-flagged general cargo vessel was boarded by criminals last Friday at the Douala anchorage in Cameroon, resulting in six crewmembers being kidnapped, according to maritime security consultancy Ambrey.
The vessel was approximately 0.8 nautical miles offshore at the time and had a 1.84m freeboard. The ship remains in the anchorage.
The waters around the Gulf of Guinea have become a hotspot for piracy in recent years with multiple attacks reported by Splash in the first half of this year.
3, July 2023
Douala: Six crew kidnapped from Panama-flagged cargo vessel 0
Source: Splash 247