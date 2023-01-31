Privacy Overview
Dutch Football: Evan Rottier strike secures crucial three points at Heracles Almelo 0
FC Eindhoven managed to win Heracles Almelo in a very thrilling football encounter that was staged in the well-filled Jan Louwers Stadium. Evan Rottier scored the winner but the Samba boys from Overijssel ended the game with nine men after red cards were issued to Evan Rottier and Charles-Andreas Brym.
The Overijssel team appeared at the kickoff with two changes from the last game. Justin Ogenia replaced Jasper Dahlhaus, who was not fit, and in midfield Ozan Kökcü replaced Dyon Dorenbosch. Before the match began, Amevor and Seedorf were honored as they had both reached the milestone of 100 games for FCE.
After more than half an hour of play, the Overijssel took the lead from a nicely constructed attack. Tibo Persyn made sure Evan Rottier was free in front of goalkeeper Michael Brouwer. The attacker maintained his calmness and managed to find the long corner with a hard shot.
Goalkeeper Nigel Bertrams distinguished himself by keeping a clean sheet with some fine saves. The 1-0 lead was preserved and both teams went into the dressing room with this score on the board.
During the second part of the game, Heracles Almelo started strongly but created few chances.
After more than an hour of play, the Eindhoven players found themselves in the Almelo players’ penalty area more often. Evan Rottier almost scored his second goal of the evening from a Tibo Persyn decisive pass, but was blocked by a good defensive effort. Moments later, Naoufal Bannis threatened to score the second after a strong individual action, but he too was blocked by an Almelo stone wall.
Events took a dramatic u-turn at the 74 minute of play when goal scorer Evan Rottier received a red card from referee Robin Gansner. This was followed by a second red card of the evening to Charles-Andreas Brym. This left the Eindhoven players with only nine men on the pitch. But Enokpa Dalton and his team mates did what was necessary to keep the three points in the bank.
Source: FC Eindhoven.NL