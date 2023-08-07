The expiration of the deadline set by ECOWAS for Niger’s junta to return power to the country’s ousted president has clarified the intentions of the country’s new military leadership.
Instead of entering negotiations for a power transfer, the junta aren’t talking to anyone, they are just staying there and bracing for whatever’s going to happen.
France 24‘s Niger expert says ECOWAS are now playing a “dangerous game”. The organisation, which threatened military intervention if its terms were not met, has given no further details of how it plans respond to the expired deadline.
“It’s all about credibility,” he said. “The question is, what do you put on the table to force a junta to step down?”
Elsewhere, President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast recently met with his chief of staff. He was very clear with president Alassane that Ivorian soldiers will not be able intervene in NIGER
7, August 2023
Source: France 24 and Cameroon Concord News