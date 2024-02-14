14, February 2024
by soter •
Cameroon, Europe, Sports
Here are the 24 players to have won the Champions League with more than one club, with some select notes.
Note: we haven’t included the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Vladimir Jugovic and Dejan Savicevic, who won the first of their European Cups in the pre-Champions League era (1992 onwards).
Toni Kroos – Bayern Munich (2013), Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United (2008), Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
Mateo Kovacic – Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018), Chelsea (2021)
Gerard Pique – Manchester United (2008), Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015)
Clarence Seedorf – Ajax (1995), Real Madrid (1998), AC Milan (2003, 2007)
David Alaba – Bayern Munich (2013, 2020), Real Madrid (2022)
Samuel Eto’o – Barcelona (2006, 2009), Inter (2010)
Fernando Redondo – Real Madrid (1998, 2000), AC Milan (2003)
Xherdan Shaqiri – Bayern Munich (2013), Liverpool (2019)
Daniel Sturridge – Chelsea (2012), Liverpool (2019)
Thiago Alcantara – Barcelona (2011), Bayern Munich (2020)
Thiago Motta – Barcelona (2006), Inter (2010)
Xabi Alonso – Liverpool (2005), Real Madrid (2014)
Deco – Porto (2004), Barcelona (2006)
Jose Bosingwa – Porto (2004), Chelsea (2012)
Paulo Ferreira – Porto (2004), Chelsea (2012)
Owen Hargreaves – Bayern Munich (2001), Manchester United (2008)
Paulo Sousa – Juventus (1996), Borussia Dortmund (1997)
Edwin Van Der Sar – Ajax (1995), Manchester United (2008)
Christian Panucci – Milan (1994), Real Madrid (1998)
Marcel Desailly – Marseille (1993), Milan (1994)
Didier Deschamps – Marseille (1993), Juventus (1996)
Scott Carson – Liverpool (2005), Man City (2023)
Culled from MSN
