29, April 2023
The president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o has disclosed plans to construct 12 stadiums across the country.
Eto’o disclosed the motive behind the massive construction of football facilities was to ‘give everyone an opportunity’.
The former FC Barcelona striker was voted in as the president of Cameroon’s FA in December 2021 and helped ensure the Indomitable Lions qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Eto’o has now promised that stadiums will be built across several Cameroonian cities in a bid to hunt for more football talent.
Actu Cameroun reports the project is about to begin with the implementation phase already on course.
Eto’o believes that talent is often hidden in areas where quality sports infrastructure is non-existent.
Source: Sportsbrief
