Paul BIYA granted a farewell audience to Anindya Banerjee, High Commissioner of India to Cameroon on 29 November 2023 at Unity Palace.
Biya and Banerjee reportedly discussed issues of common interest, including the strengthening of the friendly and cordial bilateral relations that exist between Yaoundé and New Delhi in areas like trade, agriculture, health, and capacity building.
The outgoing Indian Diplomat started his mission in Cameroon on 21 February 2022.
1, December 2023
Etoudi: Farewell Audience to Indian High Commissioner
Culled PRC