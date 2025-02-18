Privacy Overview
18, February 2025
Eyumojock Sub Division: MP Teku Tanyi puts smiles on many faces during Youth Day Celebrations 0
The Eyumojock Member of Parliament, Hon. Teku Tanyi, brought more excitement to the National Youth Day celebration in Eyumojock sub-division in Manyu Division by sponsoring sporting activities and awarding prizes to meritorious individuals and schools.
The festivities, presided over by the Divisional Officer for Eyumojock, Besinga Ely Etone, brought together members of the Regional House of Assembly, elites, traditional rulers, students and pupils from various schools in the sub-division to commemorate the National Youth Day which was celebrated on the theme: “Youth, Maturity and Responsibility for the Consolidated of Peace, Security, Economic Growth and Democratic Progress.”
The youths showcased their talents in various activities, including cultural displays, choral singing, ballet, and a match past. The sporting activities sponsored by the Member of Parliament were a highlight of the event, providing an opportunity for the young people to demonstrate their skills and teamwork.
In addition to the sporting activities, the MP donated essential items to support the education and well-being of the students and pupils. These included exercise books, desktop computers, laptops, and toys.
The recipients did not conceal their joy and appreciation. They thanked the MP for his sustained encouragements.
“Our MP is going above and beyond to help revive a sub-division which has been hard hit by the socio-political crisis. We truly appreciate what he is doing,” a resident of Eyumojock who elected anonymity said.
Hon. Teku Teku Tanyi, for his part, said the activities he sponsored and the prizes awarded were a demonstration of his commitment to empowering young people in his constituency.
He said that by promoting sporting activities and providing essential educational materials and resources, he was encouraging the youths to develop their physical and mental well-being, while also fostering a sense of community and social cohesion.
It is no exaggeration to note that the Youth Day celebration in Eyumojock was a resounding success thanks in great part to the MP’s generous support.
Below are the prizes awarded by the young and dynamic MP.
I.Football Boys.
A.Secondary Schools:
i. First Prize: Trophy 🏆 plus 100.000 cash prize
ii. Second Prize: Cash Prize. =75.000
iii. Third Prize: 20.000
B. Primary Schools. Football boys
i. First Prize: Trophy 🏆 plus 50.000
ii. Second Prize: =30.000 cash prize.
iii. Third Prize: 15.000
II. Handball Girls:
A. Secondary Schools.
i.First Prize: Cash Prize= 30.000
ii.Second Prize =25.000
iii.Third Prize: 15.000
B.Primary Schools:
i. First Prize =25.000
ii. Second Prize =20.000
iii. Third prize: 10.000
III.Assorted prizes to schools and students who excelled at the 2025 GCE/ Technical examinations
IV. Donation of books to school libraries.
V. YCPDM Football Match:
YCPDM boys Vs YCPDM girls.
i .Winners: Trophy 🏆 plus 75.000
ii Runners up: 50.000
VI. GCE 2024 EXCELLENCE AWARD:
APPRECIATION TO TEACHERS
i. GBHS Eyumojock: = 50.000
ii. GSS EKOK =40.000
Match officials of CPDM: 25.000
By Kingsley Betek in Eyumojock