Non-state armed groups kidnapped 308 people in Cameroon’s Far North region between April and June 2026, up from 141 during the same period in 2025. The number of victims rose 118% year on year, according to Situation Report No. 65, published on July 31, 2026, by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
The surge in kidnappings was the clearest sign of deteriorating security in the second quarter. OCHA recorded 207 incidents attributed to non-state armed groups, leaving 72 people dead and 48 injured.
The trend contrasts sharply with the death toll. Violence killed 72 people between April and June 2026, compared with 77 during the same period a year earlier, a modest decline of 6.5%. Over the same period, kidnappings more than doubled, with 167 additional victims.
The figures suggest that the death toll alone does not capture the deterioration in security. Kidnappings were among the main threats facing civilians during the quarter in the region bordering Nigeria.
Beyond their direct impact on victims and their families, kidnappings fuel fear, restrict movement and disrupt livelihoods. They can also force residents to move to areas perceived as safer. The insecurity also limits humanitarian access to affected communities.
Two Incidents Involving Explosive Devices
OCHA also reported two incidents involving improvised explosive devices in the Logone-et-Chari division between April and June 2026, compared with none during the same period in 2025.
Two incidents are too few to establish a broader trend, but they represent an additional threat to residents and humanitarian workers, particularly on roads through conflict-affected areas.
The surge in kidnappings comes as the Far North is already grappling with overlapping humanitarian crises. OCHA cited new population displacements, a worsening measles outbreak, the emergence of cholera and persistent food insecurity.
Although the report does not directly link these crises, their convergence is increasing household vulnerability and placing further strain on the humanitarian response. The figures underscore the continuing threat to civilians in the Far North, even as the death toll remains broadly stable.
3, August 2026
Far North Region: Armed groups kidnapped 308 people 0
Non-state armed groups kidnapped 308 people in Cameroon’s Far North region between April and June 2026, up from 141 during the same period in 2025. The number of victims rose 118% year on year, according to Situation Report No. 65, published on July 31, 2026, by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
The surge in kidnappings was the clearest sign of deteriorating security in the second quarter. OCHA recorded 207 incidents attributed to non-state armed groups, leaving 72 people dead and 48 injured.
The trend contrasts sharply with the death toll. Violence killed 72 people between April and June 2026, compared with 77 during the same period a year earlier, a modest decline of 6.5%. Over the same period, kidnappings more than doubled, with 167 additional victims.
The figures suggest that the death toll alone does not capture the deterioration in security. Kidnappings were among the main threats facing civilians during the quarter in the region bordering Nigeria.
Beyond their direct impact on victims and their families, kidnappings fuel fear, restrict movement and disrupt livelihoods. They can also force residents to move to areas perceived as safer. The insecurity also limits humanitarian access to affected communities.
Two Incidents Involving Explosive Devices
OCHA also reported two incidents involving improvised explosive devices in the Logone-et-Chari division between April and June 2026, compared with none during the same period in 2025.
Two incidents are too few to establish a broader trend, but they represent an additional threat to residents and humanitarian workers, particularly on roads through conflict-affected areas.
The surge in kidnappings comes as the Far North is already grappling with overlapping humanitarian crises. OCHA cited new population displacements, a worsening measles outbreak, the emergence of cholera and persistent food insecurity.
Although the report does not directly link these crises, their convergence is increasing household vulnerability and placing further strain on the humanitarian response. The figures underscore the continuing threat to civilians in the Far North, even as the death toll remains broadly stable.
Source: Sbbc