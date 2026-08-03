Dangote Cement’s Cameroon subsidiary sold 596,800 metric tons of cement in the first half of 2026, down 13.1% from a year earlier, according to the company’s unaudited half-year results published on July 29, 2026.
After selling 300,000 tons between January and March, as reported in its first-quarter results, second-quarter sales can therefore be calculated at 296,800 tons. That was down 1.1% from the previous quarter.
The lack of a rebound contrasts with the subsidiary’s June 2026 announcement that it plans to increase its production capacity in Cameroon to 3 million tons a year from 1.5 million by 2028. Annualizing first-half sales would put full-year volume at 1.194 million tons. That would be equivalent to 79.6% of current capacity but only 39.8% of the planned capacity.
These ratios are not capacity utilization rates. The published results provide neither the Douala plant’s actual production nor changes in inventories. They nonetheless illustrate the scale of the commercial challenge: based on a simple extrapolation of the first-half pace, selling 3 million tons would require sales to increase by about 2.5 times.
Two Quarters Without a Rebound
Dangote’s reported 13.1% decline indicates that first-half 2025 sales were about 686,800 tons. The subsidiary therefore sold about 90,000 fewer tons than a year earlier.
The decline appears to have eased, however. After a 15.8% drop in the first quarter, the year-on-year decrease between April and June can be estimated at about 10.2%. The calculation is based on the rounded half-year and quarterly figures reported by the group and should therefore be treated as an approximation.
That relative improvement does not yet amount to a recovery. The calculated second-quarter volume of 296,800 tons remained below the 300,000 tons sold in the first quarter.
Dangote attributed the weak performance to a slowdown in construction following the elections, delays in public spending and slower infrastructure project execution. In its half-year results, the group described the weakness as temporary and forecast a recovery as spending and project execution resume.
That is the company’s assessment. Available public data do not make it possible to separate the effect of slower construction activity from potential market share shifts toward other producers. Without comprehensive statistics covering all cement producers in the first half of 2026, Dangote’s sales decline also cannot be equated with a similar contraction in national consumption.
The first-half performance largely extends the decline recorded in 2025. That year, volumes at the Douala plant fell 14.1% to 1.2 million tons from 1.4 million in 2024, according to Dangote Cement’s 2025 annual results. Annualizing first-half 2026 sales therefore puts the subsidiary almost exactly at the previous year’s level.
Cameroon’s Role in Dangote’s Regional Clinker Network
Dangote’s Cameroon facility is not an integrated cement plant that produces clinker locally. The group describes it as a grinding plant with annual capacity of 1.5 million tons and a jetty that allows clinker to be unloaded directly at the facility. The semi-finished product is then ground with local pozzolana and gypsum to produce cement.
This configuration links the Cameroon subsidiary to the group’s regional industrial and logistics network. Dangote’s Nigerian plants shipped 754,000 tons of clinker to Cameroon and Ghana in the first half of 2026, up 56.7% from a year earlier, according to the cement producer’s half-year results. The group does not disclose how the volume was divided between the two countries.
A Dangote Cement strategy presentation published in June 2026 sets out the economic rationale behind the network. According to the group, the model “maximises utilisation of Nigeria’s asset base” and “leverages Nigeria’s integrated plants to feed African sites without needing to build further kilns.” In other words, Nigerian kilns serve as a regional production base supplying African grinding plants without the need to build new kilns in each market.
The model allows Dangote to increase utilization of its Nigerian plants and limit the industrial investment required in the countries it supplies. But it keeps Cameroon at the downstream end of the value chain, with limestone still being burned into clinker abroad.
The significance of the Cameroon project therefore extends beyond the additional capacity. The planned facility’s configuration is equally important. A new grinding plant would increase local cement-grinding capacity but would also increase the need for imported clinker. An integrated cement plant equipped with a kiln and supplied by a limestone quarry would represent a more significant shift in the industry’s structure.
That distinction is particularly important because Cameroon imported 3,106,782 tons of clinker in 2025 for 97.317 billion CFA francs, according to the preliminary foreign trade report published by the National Institute of Statistics in April 2026. The purchases rose 20.5% by volume and 14.7% by value from 2024. Clinker accounted for 1.9% of the total value of Cameroon’s imports.
A 3 Million-Ton Target First Announced in 2015
The 3 million-ton figure is not new. When the plant was inaugurated in 2015, the Prime Minister’s Office said the facility was expected to reach 1.5 million tons by the end of that year and that its “actual capacity,” according to its promoter, was 3 million tons.
Eleven years later, Dangote still lists its installed capacity in Cameroon at 1.5 million tons a year.
The project resurfaced publicly on July 21, 2026. After a meeting with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, Dangote Group Vice President Devakumar Edwin announced plans to build a new plant in the country’s economic capital. “We also intend to build a new cement plant in Douala. We will visit sites to determine where to locate this plant,” he said, according to remarks reported by Business & Finance International on July 23.
The statement indicates that the project remains at a preliminary stage. Dangote said it was still searching for a site, with no location finalized. No publicly available information specifies the cost of the Cameroon investment, the construction schedule, the new plant’s capacity or whether it will include a clinker kiln.
The location itself also remains unclear. In June 2026, Dangote Cement Cameroon referred both to an expansion of the Douala facility and the revival of a project for a second 1.5 million-ton plant in an industrial zone in Yaoundé. A month later, the group’s management announced a new cement plant in Douala. Dangote has not publicly clarified whether these are separate projects or whether the company has shifted the proposed location.
Sinoma Agreement Does Not Specify Cameroon Project Costs
The agreement signed with Sinoma International Engineering on February 28, 2026, does not resolve these uncertainties. It covers an estimated investment of more than $1 billion and 12 construction, expansion or modernization projects in seven African countries, including Cameroon, according to information published by Agence Ecofin on March 4, 2026.
No public breakdown identifies the amount allocated to Cameroon. The agreement also does not specify whether the local investment will take the form of a grinding plant, an integrated cement plant or a simple expansion of the existing facility.
The agreement alone therefore does not establish that work to double capacity has begun. It mainly confirms that Cameroon is among the markets included in Dangote Cement’s continental expansion strategy.
The proposed expansion therefore raises two issues. Commercially, Dangote would need to restore growth, gain market share or develop new outlets to absorb the additional capacity. Industrially, it must clarify whether the investment will only expand local grinding capacity or also reduce Cameroon’s dependence on imported clinker.
Until the site, financing, timetable and technical configuration are disclosed, the increase to 3 million tons remains a stated target. It comes as Dangote’s Cameroon sales have remained at about 300,000 tons per quarter since the beginning of 2026.
3, August 2026
Dangote Cement Cameroon: expansion meets weaker sales 0
Dangote Cement’s Cameroon subsidiary sold 596,800 metric tons of cement in the first half of 2026, down 13.1% from a year earlier, according to the company’s unaudited half-year results published on July 29, 2026.
After selling 300,000 tons between January and March, as reported in its first-quarter results, second-quarter sales can therefore be calculated at 296,800 tons. That was down 1.1% from the previous quarter.
The lack of a rebound contrasts with the subsidiary’s June 2026 announcement that it plans to increase its production capacity in Cameroon to 3 million tons a year from 1.5 million by 2028. Annualizing first-half sales would put full-year volume at 1.194 million tons. That would be equivalent to 79.6% of current capacity but only 39.8% of the planned capacity.
These ratios are not capacity utilization rates. The published results provide neither the Douala plant’s actual production nor changes in inventories. They nonetheless illustrate the scale of the commercial challenge: based on a simple extrapolation of the first-half pace, selling 3 million tons would require sales to increase by about 2.5 times.
Two Quarters Without a Rebound
Dangote’s reported 13.1% decline indicates that first-half 2025 sales were about 686,800 tons. The subsidiary therefore sold about 90,000 fewer tons than a year earlier.
The decline appears to have eased, however. After a 15.8% drop in the first quarter, the year-on-year decrease between April and June can be estimated at about 10.2%. The calculation is based on the rounded half-year and quarterly figures reported by the group and should therefore be treated as an approximation.
That relative improvement does not yet amount to a recovery. The calculated second-quarter volume of 296,800 tons remained below the 300,000 tons sold in the first quarter.
Dangote attributed the weak performance to a slowdown in construction following the elections, delays in public spending and slower infrastructure project execution. In its half-year results, the group described the weakness as temporary and forecast a recovery as spending and project execution resume.
That is the company’s assessment. Available public data do not make it possible to separate the effect of slower construction activity from potential market share shifts toward other producers. Without comprehensive statistics covering all cement producers in the first half of 2026, Dangote’s sales decline also cannot be equated with a similar contraction in national consumption.
The first-half performance largely extends the decline recorded in 2025. That year, volumes at the Douala plant fell 14.1% to 1.2 million tons from 1.4 million in 2024, according to Dangote Cement’s 2025 annual results. Annualizing first-half 2026 sales therefore puts the subsidiary almost exactly at the previous year’s level.
Cameroon’s Role in Dangote’s Regional Clinker Network
Dangote’s Cameroon facility is not an integrated cement plant that produces clinker locally. The group describes it as a grinding plant with annual capacity of 1.5 million tons and a jetty that allows clinker to be unloaded directly at the facility. The semi-finished product is then ground with local pozzolana and gypsum to produce cement.
This configuration links the Cameroon subsidiary to the group’s regional industrial and logistics network. Dangote’s Nigerian plants shipped 754,000 tons of clinker to Cameroon and Ghana in the first half of 2026, up 56.7% from a year earlier, according to the cement producer’s half-year results. The group does not disclose how the volume was divided between the two countries.
A Dangote Cement strategy presentation published in June 2026 sets out the economic rationale behind the network. According to the group, the model “maximises utilisation of Nigeria’s asset base” and “leverages Nigeria’s integrated plants to feed African sites without needing to build further kilns.” In other words, Nigerian kilns serve as a regional production base supplying African grinding plants without the need to build new kilns in each market.
The model allows Dangote to increase utilization of its Nigerian plants and limit the industrial investment required in the countries it supplies. But it keeps Cameroon at the downstream end of the value chain, with limestone still being burned into clinker abroad.
The significance of the Cameroon project therefore extends beyond the additional capacity. The planned facility’s configuration is equally important. A new grinding plant would increase local cement-grinding capacity but would also increase the need for imported clinker. An integrated cement plant equipped with a kiln and supplied by a limestone quarry would represent a more significant shift in the industry’s structure.
That distinction is particularly important because Cameroon imported 3,106,782 tons of clinker in 2025 for 97.317 billion CFA francs, according to the preliminary foreign trade report published by the National Institute of Statistics in April 2026. The purchases rose 20.5% by volume and 14.7% by value from 2024. Clinker accounted for 1.9% of the total value of Cameroon’s imports.
A 3 Million-Ton Target First Announced in 2015
The 3 million-ton figure is not new. When the plant was inaugurated in 2015, the Prime Minister’s Office said the facility was expected to reach 1.5 million tons by the end of that year and that its “actual capacity,” according to its promoter, was 3 million tons.
Eleven years later, Dangote still lists its installed capacity in Cameroon at 1.5 million tons a year.
The project resurfaced publicly on July 21, 2026. After a meeting with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, Dangote Group Vice President Devakumar Edwin announced plans to build a new plant in the country’s economic capital. “We also intend to build a new cement plant in Douala. We will visit sites to determine where to locate this plant,” he said, according to remarks reported by Business & Finance International on July 23.
The statement indicates that the project remains at a preliminary stage. Dangote said it was still searching for a site, with no location finalized. No publicly available information specifies the cost of the Cameroon investment, the construction schedule, the new plant’s capacity or whether it will include a clinker kiln.
The location itself also remains unclear. In June 2026, Dangote Cement Cameroon referred both to an expansion of the Douala facility and the revival of a project for a second 1.5 million-ton plant in an industrial zone in Yaoundé. A month later, the group’s management announced a new cement plant in Douala. Dangote has not publicly clarified whether these are separate projects or whether the company has shifted the proposed location.
Sinoma Agreement Does Not Specify Cameroon Project Costs
The agreement signed with Sinoma International Engineering on February 28, 2026, does not resolve these uncertainties. It covers an estimated investment of more than $1 billion and 12 construction, expansion or modernization projects in seven African countries, including Cameroon, according to information published by Agence Ecofin on March 4, 2026.
No public breakdown identifies the amount allocated to Cameroon. The agreement also does not specify whether the local investment will take the form of a grinding plant, an integrated cement plant or a simple expansion of the existing facility.
The agreement alone therefore does not establish that work to double capacity has begun. It mainly confirms that Cameroon is among the markets included in Dangote Cement’s continental expansion strategy.
The proposed expansion therefore raises two issues. Commercially, Dangote would need to restore growth, gain market share or develop new outlets to absorb the additional capacity. Industrially, it must clarify whether the investment will only expand local grinding capacity or also reduce Cameroon’s dependence on imported clinker.
Until the site, financing, timetable and technical configuration are disclosed, the increase to 3 million tons remains a stated target. It comes as Dangote’s Cameroon sales have remained at about 300,000 tons per quarter since the beginning of 2026.
Source: Business in Cameroon