There appears to be fresh crisis within the Cameroon football circle after 24 referees were suspended.
The suspension according to the Cameroon Football Referees Association in a statement, was effected following their alleged involvement in betting and match fixing.
The statement revealed that the suspended referees include main referees and their assistants in football, futsal and beach soccer.
“The suspended referees are exempted from all refereeing-related activities and throughout the national territory for their direct or indirect involvement in sports betting games and match-fixing, transactions related to competitions and matches,” the release said.
The President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o is still under investigation after he agreed to be an ambassador to a betting company which is against the FIFA ethical operation.
Since the emergence of Eto’o, a former international and African footballer of the year, Cameroon’s football has been dogged in several controversies.
3, July 2023
FECAFOOT: Fresh Crisis Hits Football, 24 Refs Suspended 0
There appears to be fresh crisis within the Cameroon football circle after 24 referees were suspended.
The suspension according to the Cameroon Football Referees Association in a statement, was effected following their alleged involvement in betting and match fixing.
The statement revealed that the suspended referees include main referees and their assistants in football, futsal and beach soccer.
“The suspended referees are exempted from all refereeing-related activities and throughout the national territory for their direct or indirect involvement in sports betting games and match-fixing, transactions related to competitions and matches,” the release said.
The President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o is still under investigation after he agreed to be an ambassador to a betting company which is against the FIFA ethical operation.
Since the emergence of Eto’o, a former international and African footballer of the year, Cameroon’s football has been dogged in several controversies.
Source: The Heritage Times