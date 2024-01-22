22, January 2024
At least five people were killed after the terror group, Boko Haram, raided two civilian communities in the Far North region, local and security sources said on Sunday.
The militants raided Ldubam Bah village of the region at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, killing four civilians, a security source in the region said.
At about 8 p.m. on the same day, the militants attacked Mavoumai village of the region, killing one person and injuring a girl, the source said.
“The bodies were buried early Sunday. Our brave soldiers will hunt them down,” the source added.
Local media reported that villagers were fleeing from the villages where the raids were carried out.
Boko Haram has been operating in the region since 2014.
Source: Xinhuanet
