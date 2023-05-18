18, May 2023
Arsenal defender William Saliba has returned to his roots visiting Cameroon during his injury recovery.
The France international opted to represent the country of his birth despite his mother hailing from Cameroon.
He is currently in the African country and took the opportunity to visit iconic striker Samuel Eto’o at his FECAFOOT office.
In photos shared on social media, the Arsenal star was also spotted having a good time with his family in Yaoundé as he enjoyed the local delicacies.
Saliba has been out with injury since March and his absence seems to have cost Arsenal the title after losing grip of their place at the top of the table.
The France defender will be out for the rest of the season, as reported by Metro.
His performances, however, have guaranteed the Gunners a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League as Arsenal are set to finish the season in the top two positions.
Saliba has been a completely transformed player since returning to London at the start of the season following the end of his loan at Olympique Marseille.
Source: Sportsbrief
Football: Arsenal Star William Saliba visits Cameroon, meets Eto’o 0
