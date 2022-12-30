Privacy Overview
30, December 2022
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr football club in Saudi Arabia 0
Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros.
The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025.
“I can’t wait to discover a new football league in a different country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.
The Portuguese star was pictured on the Al Nassr Twitter feed holding a blue and yellow shirt with his favoured number seven printed on the back.
Source: AFP