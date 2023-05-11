Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana has set a new record as Inter Milan goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League.
The former Ajax shot-stopper became the first Inter goalkeeper to keep seven (the most) clean sheets in a single season in the elite European competition.
Onana has also made the most saves in the competition, and the Nerazurris are on course to reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010.
According to Squawka, the Cameroonian holds the record beating goalkeepers Julio Caesar and Toldo in terms of clean sheets in a single season.
Meanwhile, quick-fire goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrik Mikhytaryan give Inter a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg next week at the San Siro.
“Great result, but job not finished yet. We still have a lot ahead. Forza Inter,” wrote the former Cameroon goalkeeper on Twitter after the match.
Onana joined Inter Milan on a free transfer last summer after leaving Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.
He has since become an integral figure at San Siro as the Nerazurris chase European glory.
Eto’o meets Leao and Ibrahimovic
Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Inter Milan legend, Samuel Eto’o, was given a warm welcome at the San Siro following his return to Italy, where he made history with the Nerazurris.
The Cameroon Football Federation president was in Milan for the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between his former club and eternal rivals AC Milan.
Early first half goals from Eden Dzeko and Henrik Mikhytaryan ensured the blue side of Milan head into the second leg with the advantage.
Eto’o watches Inter play AC Milan in UCL
Legendary African footballer, Samuel Eto’o was joined by former Inter Milan and AC Milan stars for the UEFA Champions League semi-final between the two Italian giants at the San Siro Stadium.
Eto’o, a legend of Inter Milan, was also working as a pundit for the big encounter as his former club hoped to make the final for the first time since 2010, when the Cameroonian led them to an unprecedented treble.
The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president remains the only player to win back-to-back trebles with two different clubs, achieving the feat in 2009 with Barcelona and 2010 with the Nerazzurri.
11, May 2023
Football: Goalkeeper Andre Onana Sets UCL Record After Inter Win 0
Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana has set a new record as Inter Milan goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League.
The former Ajax shot-stopper became the first Inter goalkeeper to keep seven (the most) clean sheets in a single season in the elite European competition.
Onana has also made the most saves in the competition, and the Nerazurris are on course to reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010.
According to Squawka, the Cameroonian holds the record beating goalkeepers Julio Caesar and Toldo in terms of clean sheets in a single season.
Meanwhile, quick-fire goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrik Mikhytaryan give Inter a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg next week at the San Siro.
“Great result, but job not finished yet. We still have a lot ahead. Forza Inter,” wrote the former Cameroon goalkeeper on Twitter after the match.
Onana joined Inter Milan on a free transfer last summer after leaving Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.
He has since become an integral figure at San Siro as the Nerazurris chase European glory.
Eto’o meets Leao and Ibrahimovic
Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Inter Milan legend, Samuel Eto’o, was given a warm welcome at the San Siro following his return to Italy, where he made history with the Nerazurris.
The Cameroon Football Federation president was in Milan for the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between his former club and eternal rivals AC Milan.
Early first half goals from Eden Dzeko and Henrik Mikhytaryan ensured the blue side of Milan head into the second leg with the advantage.
Eto’o watches Inter play AC Milan in UCL
Legendary African footballer, Samuel Eto’o was joined by former Inter Milan and AC Milan stars for the UEFA Champions League semi-final between the two Italian giants at the San Siro Stadium.
Eto’o, a legend of Inter Milan, was also working as a pundit for the big encounter as his former club hoped to make the final for the first time since 2010, when the Cameroonian led them to an unprecedented treble.
The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president remains the only player to win back-to-back trebles with two different clubs, achieving the feat in 2009 with Barcelona and 2010 with the Nerazzurri.
Source: Sportsbrief