Ireland’s U17 side are off to the European Championship finals after a dramatic finish to their qualifying campaign today, a superb 3-2 win over Cyprus sealed with a stoppage time goal from Bohemians prospect Nickson Okosun.
Having played out a 2-2 draw with Italy and earned a 3-0 win over Ukraine in the first two games of the Elite round of qualification, Colin O’Brien’s side went into the final game, against qualifying tournament hosts Cyprus, aware that a win would seal qualification while they could still make the finals in the event of a draw.
Ireland trailed 1-0 at half time, drew level on 62 minutes through Luke Kehir but fell behind again.
Shamrock Rovers man Naj Razi scored on 82 minutes to make it 2-2.
Okosun came on for Kehit in added time and scored in the 96th minute to give Ireland that 3-2 and a place in the finals, which will be held in Hungary from May 17th to June 2nd.
13, March 2023
Football: Ireland U17s reach Euro finals as Nickson Okosun’s late strike seals win over Cyprus 0
Ireland’s U17 side are off to the European Championship finals after a dramatic finish to their qualifying campaign today, a superb 3-2 win over Cyprus sealed with a stoppage time goal from Bohemians prospect Nickson Okosun.
Having played out a 2-2 draw with Italy and earned a 3-0 win over Ukraine in the first two games of the Elite round of qualification, Colin O’Brien’s side went into the final game, against qualifying tournament hosts Cyprus, aware that a win would seal qualification while they could still make the finals in the event of a draw.
Ireland trailed 1-0 at half time, drew level on 62 minutes through Luke Kehir but fell behind again.
Shamrock Rovers man Naj Razi scored on 82 minutes to make it 2-2.
Okosun came on for Kehit in added time and scored in the 96th minute to give Ireland that 3-2 and a place in the finals, which will be held in Hungary from May 17th to June 2nd.
Source: Independent.ie