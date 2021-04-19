Privacy Overview
19, April 2021
Football: Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham Hotspur 0
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Jose Mourinho as manager.
The Athletic understands Spurs have decided to dispense with Mourinho after just over a season and a half in charge.
Tottenham are in seventh in the Premier League and at risk of missing out on a place in the top four.