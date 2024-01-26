26, January 2024
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to step down from the role at the end of the season.
Klopp took over as Reds boss in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026.
He led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20, having won the Champions League the previous season.
“I told the club already in November,” the German told the Liverpool website.
Source: BBC
