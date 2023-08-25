Saudi Arabia club, Abha FC have completed the signing of Cameroonian winger, Karl Toko Ekambi, in the summer transfer window.
The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Saudi Pro League from French giants Olympique Lyonnais.
The Cameroon international was unveiled after signing all necessary documents and will be expected to join the team ahead of Friday’s clash against Al Taawoun.
“Abha Club signed a professional contract with the Cameroonian striker Karl Ekambi until 2025. The club was represented at the signing ceremony by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hadithi,” wrote Abha on social media.
Ekambi, who spent last season on loan at Stade Rennais, joins the Saudi Arabian club in a deal worth € 1.5m plus €500,000 in bonuses, as reported by Olympique Lyonnais.
“Olympique Lyonnais informs of the transfer of Karl Toko-Ekambi to the Saudi Pro League club, Abha FC, for an amount of 1.5 M€ to which may be added 500 K€ in bonuses,” wrote the French outfit.
He made 114 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 38 goals.
25, August 2023
Football: Saudi Arabian Club Abha FC Announce Signing of Toko Ekambi 0
Saudi Arabia club, Abha FC have completed the signing of Cameroonian winger, Karl Toko Ekambi, in the summer transfer window.
The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Saudi Pro League from French giants Olympique Lyonnais.
The Cameroon international was unveiled after signing all necessary documents and will be expected to join the team ahead of Friday’s clash against Al Taawoun.
“Abha Club signed a professional contract with the Cameroonian striker Karl Ekambi until 2025. The club was represented at the signing ceremony by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hadithi,” wrote Abha on social media.
Ekambi, who spent last season on loan at Stade Rennais, joins the Saudi Arabian club in a deal worth € 1.5m plus €500,000 in bonuses, as reported by Olympique Lyonnais.
“Olympique Lyonnais informs of the transfer of Karl Toko-Ekambi to the Saudi Pro League club, Abha FC, for an amount of 1.5 M€ to which may be added 500 K€ in bonuses,” wrote the French outfit.
He made 114 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 38 goals.
Source: Sportsbrief