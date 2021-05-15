Privacy Overview
France-Afrique: Ivory Coast PM Patrick Achi returns home after medical treatment in Paris 0
Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Patrick Achi returned home on Friday after receiving medical treatment in France, a source close to his office said.
No information was given on the 65-year-old’s state of health after his four days in France, and the Ivorian authorities declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
On Thursday political sources said Achi was receiving medical treatment in France after suffering intestinal bleeding.
Achi, a veteran government figure close to President Alassane Ouattara, is the West African country’s third prime minister in the past year after his two predecessors died.
He was confirmed in late March, replacing Hamed Bakayoko, 56, who had been flown to Germany with cancer and died two days later.
Bakayoko had taken office in July 2020 after Amadou Gon Coulibaly died aged 61 following heart problems.
The former French colony is still recovering from a violence-torn presidential election last October that claimed nearly 100 lives.
Source: AFP