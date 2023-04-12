12, April 2023
Cameroonian-French Mixed Martial Art fighter, Francis Ngannou has shared his time with popular American actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The UFC star was spotted together with the seven-time Olympia weightlifting champion during a workout session in a gym.
Ngannou, who has been inactive for sometime now, took to social media to share his excitement after meeting the legend.
Meanwhile, Ngannou is working his way back to getting a new deal and a fight in the coming months.
Source: Sportsbrief
