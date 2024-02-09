9, February 2024
At least two people were killed in a fire accident at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cameroon’s Far North Region, officials and local police said on Friday.
The fire, which broke out in a tent on Thursday night, gutted other shelters in the Ndaba locality that hosts the IDPs. Two children who were unable to escape were killed in the tragedy.
Local police said that at least 100 shelters were destroyed, while dozens of households in the camp were displaced.
Rescue workers were conducting an assessment to determine the extent of the damage, and the victims were in critical need of food, shelter, and other items, according to the police.
Fires in camps and communities where IDPs are resettled have become common in the semi-arid region, where temperatures sometimes reach 46 degrees Celsius.
Source: Xinhuanet
