Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
12, August 2021
French Cameroun: 9 killed in intercommunal conflict in Far North 0
At least nine people were killed and several others injured in fighting between rival ethnic communities in Cameroon’s Far North region, local media and officials said on Wednesday.
Jean Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, prefect of Logone and Chari division told local media the feud flared Tuesday night following a land dispute between villagers of Mousgoum and Arabchoas in the small town of Kousseri.
Six Arabchoas villagers and three Mousgoum villagers were killed in the conflict, according to officials.
Calm has returned to the villages following “rapid intervention” by government forces, local journalist Dairou Mohammed told Xinhua on phone.
Land disputes are common in Cameroon’s Far North region.
Source: Xinhuanet