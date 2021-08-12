12, August 2021

French Cameroun: 9 killed in intercommunal conflict in Far North 0

At least nine people were killed and several others injured in fighting between rival ethnic communities in Cameroon’s Far North region, local media and officials said on Wednesday.

Jean Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, prefect of Logone and Chari division told local media the feud flared Tuesday night following a land dispute between villagers of Mousgoum and Arabchoas in the small town of Kousseri.

Six Arabchoas villagers and three Mousgoum villagers were killed in the conflict, according to officials.

Calm has returned to the villages following “rapid intervention” by government forces, local journalist Dairou Mohammed told Xinhua on phone.

Land disputes are common in Cameroon’s Far North region.

Source: Xinhuanet