2, March 2021

French Cameroun: Paul Biya Stadium plunges nation into further debt 0

After having pleaded for a suspension of interest payments on its sovereign debt with one hand, Cameroon is preparing with the other to call on the banks to loan it more money to enable it to complete construction of the Paul Biya Stadium, which is due to be the centrepiece of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Africa Intelligence 