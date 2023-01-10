Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
10, January 2023
French Cameroun: Three kidnappers killed in North region 0
At least three kidnappers have been killed in North region, according to local and security sources.
The kidnappers were killed on Sunday in raids carried out by Cameroon’s elite force, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), in the Mayo-Rey division of the region, the army said in a brief statement on Monday.
“They were heavily armed. The BIR seized their weapons. The kidnappers are well-known deserters of the army of a neighboring country,” a senior army official who asked not to be named told Xinhua by phone.
The army has stepped up security in the region where ransom kidnapping is said to be gaining ground.
On Monday, the National Gendarmerie said its forces have also arrested three suspected kidnappers in the Demsa locality of the region.
Source: Xinhuanet