17, September 2021
French Cameroun: Three killed in Boko Haram attack in Far North region 0
At least three have been killed in fresh attack by the Boko Haram group in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local and security sources.
Boko Haram raided Moutchikar village of the region overnight into Thursday when the villagers were asleep and started shooting indiscriminately, killing people in the process, an army official who opted for anonymity said.
All those killed were civilians, according to local sources.
Local media reported that 20 other villagers “disappeared” after the attack.
It was the latest attack since infighting in the terror group caused hundreds of fighters to surrender to Cameroonian authorities.
