Suspected members of the terror group Boko Haram have abducted a traditional leader in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to security and local sources.
The traditional leader of Hidjelidje village was abducted after militants of the terror group raided the village late Monday, a military official in the region said.
“They did not shoot. They just came and kidnapped the leader. Obviously, it was a targeted attack. Villagers are progressively fleeing the village,” the official who asked not to be named told Xinhua by phone.
Raids on civilian communities in the region in recent weeks have displaced several families, especially in the Logone and Chari division where the attacks have become frequent, according to security reports by the local police.
The terror group has been active in the region since 2014.
5, April 2023
Source: Xinhuanet