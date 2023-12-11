As of Dec. 11, fuel shortages may persist nationwide through at least mid-December due to supply disruptions attributed to stranded cargo ships.
The scarcity has prompted increased demand and price hikes at available fuel stations, including Yaoundé, Douala, and Bafoussam, among other affected locations.
While officials announced that additional means had been deployed and forecasted a return to normalcy by Dec. 12, panic buying may prolong the scarcity.
Increased demand at available fuel stations may prompt congestion on nearby roads. Fuel shortages may affect business operations and transport services. Related protests remain possible, notably if fuel scarcity persists.
11, December 2023
Fuel shortages possible in Cameroon throughout December 0
Source: Crisis 24