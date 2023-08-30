30, August 2023
Gabonese President Ali Bongo is under house arrest and one of his sons has been arrested for “treason”, military officers said Wednesday, hours after announcing they had overthrown the government.
“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.
The statement added that other people in the government have been arrested on various charges.
Source: France 24
30, August 2023
Gabon president under house arrest, military officers say 0
Gabonese President Ali Bongo is under house arrest and one of his sons has been arrested for “treason”, military officers said Wednesday, hours after announcing they had overthrown the government.
“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.
The statement added that other people in the government have been arrested on various charges.
Source: France 24