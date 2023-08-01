The mother and siblings of Borussia Dortmund youngster, Youssoufa Moukoko, are reportedly residing in a refugee home.
On the field, the Cameroon-born forward holds Bundesliga records as the youngest debutant and scorer, with his age is officially listed as 18.
On a personal note, Moukoko has been dogged by claims of age-cheating and most recently, heartbreaking reports about the current state of his family.
Earlier in the year, a birth certificate was made public from his adoptive father, indicating that he was born in the year 2000 – which would make him much older than 18.
In addition, German newspaper, BILD, has recently released images of Marie Moukoko, aged 35, escorting her son and daughter – who happen to be siblings of the player – to a refugee home on the outskirts of Hamburg.
According to the newspaper, Youssoufa’s family made the move to the refugee home as he ceased to provide financial support for their rent, despite his annual earnings of £5.1 million from Borussia Dortmund.
The report further states the 3,767-square-foot villa, where the family had resided, is now up for sale.
Despite being under the mother’s name and her having six children, the property is being seized due to outstanding debts amounting to £442,277.
Marie declined to criticise her son, per the Daily Star:
“It’s not an issue; he’s still young. After all, I have not just one child, but six children. The municipality found good accommodation for us – that’s all right. And I work too.”
Joseph, the father of the Dortmund prodigy, added:
“Our son no longer supports us. But do you think I would speak badly of him?”
Youssoufa was reportedly born in Yaounde, Cameroon, in November 2004 before moving to live in Germany in 2014.
