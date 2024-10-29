Privacy Overview
High Commissioner Philip Ngwesse says 50,000 Cameroonians live in Canada 0
There are around 50,000 Cameroonians living in Canada, the Cameroon’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ngole Philip Ngwesse, estimated as reported in the government daily. However, he cautioned that this figure could be imprecise, as many Cameroonians don’t register with the High Commission for consular cards. Without a reliable census, determining the exact number remains challenging.
The main hubs for Cameroonian immigrants in Canada are Quebec and Ontario, particularly Montreal and Toronto. Citing Quebec government statistics, Ngwesse noted that Cameroon was the second-largest source of permanent immigrants to the province in 2023, behind only France. Cameroon’s business association reported that 6,000 Cameroonians emigrated to Canada between January and April 2024.
This significant migration has raised concerns on both sides of the border. The Quebec government recently expressed plans to limit the intake of Cameroonian nurses, reflecting the impact of the migration on the healthcare sector and broader bilateral relations.
Source: Sbbc