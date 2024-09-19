Privacy Overview
Cameroon will host a trade mission from September 19 to 23, 2024, featuring members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council. The Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Handicrafts (Ccima) issued a notice inviting local businesses to take part in this event, which will be held in Yaoundé and Douala.
The delegation will meet with government officials, including Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté. Business-to-business (B2B) meetings, a roundtable discussion, and a business dinner are also planned. These events will provide Indian, Commonwealth, and Cameroonian businesses with the chance to explore collaboration opportunities.
This trade mission includes leaders from about 20 companies. These firms operate in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, defense, manufacturing, banking, solar energy, automotive, construction, and telecommunications. Cameroonian businesses could benefit from India’s experience, as India is a long-standing trading partner.
In 2023, this Asian nation ranked as Cameroon’s third-largest customer, accounting for 9.6% of the market share. India was also the second-largest supplier, following China, with 11.6% of the market. Cameroon primarily exports mining products to India, including liquefied natural gas (49.9%) and crude oil (48.4%). Imports from India include diesel (33.1%), semi-milled or polished rice (18.6%), aviation fuel (9.3%), medicines (6.1%), and frozen fish (2.8%).
However, the trade balance in 2023 showed a deficit of CFA254 billion, unfavorable to Cameroon.
Source: Business in Cameroon