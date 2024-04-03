3, April 2024
Belgian Marc Brys has been appointed Rigobert Song’s replacement as Cameroon’s national team coach, the country’s sports ministry announced on Tuesday.
The 61-year-old has coached 15 clubs in his career, in Belgium, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.
His last job was a three-year stint with Leuven.
Brys’ assistant coach will be former Cameroon forward Francois Omam-Biyik, who scored 26 international goals between 1985 and 1998.
He takes over a team who were dumped out of the recent Africa Cup of Nations by Nigeria in the last 16.
Cameroon are currently top of Group D of African qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, following a win over Mauritius and an away draw with Libya.
Song’s contract was not renewed by Cameroonian football federation president Samuel Eto’o after the AFCON exit.
Source: AFP
