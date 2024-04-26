The crises rocking Cameroon football has reached another height after the World football governing body refused to acknowledge the newly appointed Marc Brys as the coach of the Indomitable Lions, BSNSports.com.ng reports.
The Belgian gaffer was appointed by the Sport minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi last month but the President of FECAFOOT Samuel Eto’o has refused to recognised him as the coach of the team.
After having mentioned the name of the coach in the Cameroon selection sheet, the governing body of football strangely retracted the name and left the coach’s box empty.
The ball is now in the court of the president of FECAFOOT who will validate the appointment of Brys to put an end to all this chaos.
The Indomitable Lions will play important matches next June against Cape Verde and Angola in the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier.
26, April 2024
Indomitable Lions Crisis: FIFA refuses to acknowledge Marc Brys
Source: bsnsports