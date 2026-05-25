Iran harbors no optimism toward the United States and views any negotiations through a lens of deep mistrust, an informed source told Tasnim News Agency on Sunday, stressing that even if a preliminary understanding is reached, Tehran will not rely on Washington’s commitments.
“Iran has no goodwill toward America, and the exchange of messages through the Pakistani mediator is constantly conducted with mistrust of the US government,” the source said.
The source added that no final understanding has been achieved so far, and disagreements persist over certain clauses.
“Even if an initial understanding is reached, it does not mean Iran has changed its view of America or that it trusts the current administration to fulfill its obligations,” the source said.
“The Americans have a very bad record in negotiations, which reinforces and entrenches mistrust. Therefore, even if an understanding is reached, Iran will monitor US actions throughout the post‑agreement process. If America breaches its commitments at that stage, Iran will retain its leverage to respond.”
Israeli media report dismissed as false
Another report by Tasnim also rejected an Israeli media report claiming that US officials have said Iran will receive no relief on frozen assets until it begins transferring its enriched uranium stockpiles.
According to Tasnim’s information, such a claim is completely untrue and Iran refuses to link the release of its frozen assets with nuclear material issues.
“Iran insists that part of its frozen assets must be released immediately upon any possible announcement of an understanding, and must be fully accessible to Iran. The bitter past experience of asset releases, which were effectively sabotaged by American procrastination, must not be repeated,” the report said.
The report also stated that Iran has made no commitment regarding the details of the nuclear issue at this stage.
Asset release in the first step has no connection to nuclear material matters.
Moreover, any preliminary understanding must focus exclusively on “ending the war.”
“If the release of frozen assets does not happen, one of Iran’s red lines will have been crossed, and there will be no understanding,” the report emphasized.
The remarks came as US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday he had told his negotiators not to “rush.”
25, May 2026
Iran has no trust in US; frozen assets release red line for any deal 0
Iran harbors no optimism toward the United States and views any negotiations through a lens of deep mistrust, an informed source told Tasnim News Agency on Sunday, stressing that even if a preliminary understanding is reached, Tehran will not rely on Washington’s commitments.
“Iran has no goodwill toward America, and the exchange of messages through the Pakistani mediator is constantly conducted with mistrust of the US government,” the source said.
The source added that no final understanding has been achieved so far, and disagreements persist over certain clauses.
“Even if an initial understanding is reached, it does not mean Iran has changed its view of America or that it trusts the current administration to fulfill its obligations,” the source said.
“The Americans have a very bad record in negotiations, which reinforces and entrenches mistrust. Therefore, even if an understanding is reached, Iran will monitor US actions throughout the post‑agreement process. If America breaches its commitments at that stage, Iran will retain its leverage to respond.”
Israeli media report dismissed as false
Another report by Tasnim also rejected an Israeli media report claiming that US officials have said Iran will receive no relief on frozen assets until it begins transferring its enriched uranium stockpiles.
According to Tasnim’s information, such a claim is completely untrue and Iran refuses to link the release of its frozen assets with nuclear material issues.
“Iran insists that part of its frozen assets must be released immediately upon any possible announcement of an understanding, and must be fully accessible to Iran. The bitter past experience of asset releases, which were effectively sabotaged by American procrastination, must not be repeated,” the report said.
The report also stated that Iran has made no commitment regarding the details of the nuclear issue at this stage.
Asset release in the first step has no connection to nuclear material matters.
Moreover, any preliminary understanding must focus exclusively on “ending the war.”
“If the release of frozen assets does not happen, one of Iran’s red lines will have been crossed, and there will be no understanding,” the report emphasized.
The remarks came as US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday he had told his negotiators not to “rush.”
Source: Presstv