16, June 2021
Irish Football U16: Nick Okosun of Bohemians/St Kevin’s Boys FC among Osam’s 22 players 0
by soter • Europe, Sports
Republic of Ireland Under-16 Head Coach Paul Osam has called-in 22-players for a three-day training camp in Athlone this week.
Osam will prepare for the upcoming season with a new cohort of players who will experience international football for the first time having missed out on Under-15s football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 50 players were involved in assessment days held by Osam in the last month as he looked to whittle down numbers for the training camp which is taking place at Athlone Town AFC from today (Tuesday, June 15th) until Thursday, June 17th.
Republic of Ireland Under-16s training camp squad
Goalkeepers: Robert Barry (Cork City), Jason Healy (Waterford FC)
Defenders: Patryck Swieczka Andrzejczak (Cork City), Eamonn Armstrong (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Hayden (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Orlandas Jakas (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Mackey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Kyle McDonagh (Sligo Rovers), Caighlum Barry Mulvey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers).
Midfielders: Anthony Dodd (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Leo Healy (Klub Kildare), Daniel Negry McGrath (Bohemians), Taylor Mooney (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Adam O’Halloran (Galway United), Najemedine Razi (Shamrock Rovers).
Forwards: Trent Toure Kone Doherty (Derry City), Owen Elding (Longford Town), Odhran McLaughlin (Shamrock Rovers), Cillian Mulvihill (Cork City), Nick Okosun (Bohemians/St Kevin’s Boys FC), Cillian Sean Patton (Finn Harps).
Source: www.Fai.ie