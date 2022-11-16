Privacy Overview
16, November 2022
Italy: Cameroonian medical doctor to quit after patient insults 0
A Cameroon-born GP is set to quit his practice in Varese after patients refused to be treated by him telling him to “go home and tend to your goats”, Italian media reported Tuesday.
Enock Rodrigue Emvolo, 48, moved to Italy from Cameroon almost 30 years ago and graduated in medicine from Rome’s Sapienza University.
He told the Italian press that he was fed up with insults from his clients, who call him “the Senegalese man”.
Source: ANSA