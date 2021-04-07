Privacy Overview
Italy’s ex-PM Berlusconi hospitalised again 0
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised for the second time in two weeks, a source within his Forza Italia party said Wednesday.
The flamboyant 84-year-old billionaire and media tycoon has been at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital since Tuesday afternoon, the source said.
Berlusconi arrived for a check-up, and doctors decided to keep him in to conduct more tests, the source added.
The hospitalisation was also announced by one of Berlusconi’s lawyers during a hearing in Milan linked to his long-running “bunga bunga” sex scandal.
The hearing is part of the latest prong of the investigation into Berlusconi’s relationship with an underage girl, Karima El-Mahroug, dubbed “Ruby the heart-stealer”.
The probe involves alleged payments to witnesses by Berlusconi to buy their silence over his so-called “bunga bunga” parties involving El-Mahroug and other women.
Berlusconi, who has dominated public life in Italy since the 1980s, has had a string of health problems in recent years.
He already spent a couple of days at the San Raffaele in late March. His entourage said at the time it was to conduct previously scheduled tests.
In January, Berlusconi — who had open heart surgery in 2016 — was admitted to a hospital in Monaco for heart problems. Last September, he was hospitalised for 11 days with Covid-19.
Source: AFP