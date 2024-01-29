Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, Israel and its top ally the United States have faced attacks from, and struck back at, multiple Iran-backed armed groups with violence flaring in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel have traded near daily cross-border fire, and Yemen’s Huthi rebels have launched attacks on Red Sea shipping, sparking US and British strikes on their bases.
US forces in Iraq and Syria have also been targeted more than 150 times, the Pentagon says. Most attacks were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-linked groups.
On Sunday, a drone attack on a remote base in Jordan, near the borders with Iraq and Syria, killed three US troops and wounded 25 others, the US military said.
Biden blamed “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq” and pledged to hold “all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing”.
29, January 2024
Jordan attack kills 3 US troops 0
Source: AFP