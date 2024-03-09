9, March 2024
Ngannou returned to his feet and stood in the middle of the ring, talking to Joshua and the world knew it was all over!
The pair exchanged greetings and Joshua said “don’t leave boxing.”
It could be the last time we see Ngannou in a boxing ring.
He’s lost both of his fights but, in fairness, those defeats have come against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and two-time champion Joshua.
Boxing experts say it could be a return to mixed martial arts for Ngannou
9, March 2024
Joshua beats Ngannou by knockout 0
