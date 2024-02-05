President Joe Biden says he is concerned about King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and hopes to speak to him soon.
Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III was being treated for cancer.
The type of cancer has not been revealed, but according to a palace statement the King began “regular treatments” on Monday.
He was diagnosed during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Asked by reporters in Las Vegas what his message was for the King, Mr Biden said he had “just heard his diagnosis”.
“I’m concerned about him,” he told reporters at a union event. “Hopefully I’ll be talking to him soon.”
The King is beginning treatment as an outpatient and will pause his public events, but he will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, including paperwork and private meetings.
Buckingham Palace has not released any details about the stage of cancer, but said King Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.
The US State Department called the announcement “incredibly sad news”.
“Our thoughts are with the King … and his family,” spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.
Former President Donald Trump said the King was a “wonderful man who I got to know well during my presidency”.
“We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery,” he wrote on his social media site Truth Social.
Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle, will travel to the UK to see his father, the BBC has been told.
5, February 2024
