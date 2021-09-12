Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
12, September 2021
La Republique: Western Region Faces Snow 0
It has snowed in the western part of Cameroon, according to media reports.
According to the CRTV broadcaster, the hail and snow were registered in the settlements of Bana and Bakou.
The snow damaged several roofs and plantations, as well as disrupted the traffic.
According to the mayor of Bana, the snow, which is a highly rare phenomenon for this part of Africa, is a sign of climate change.
Source: UrduPoint News