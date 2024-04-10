10, April 2024
A Journalist’s son confessed to have slaughtered his mother in Yaoundé the nation’s capital whose death recently sparked national anger.
Batek Yebel Landry a notorious drug addict and gambler admitted to murdering Louisette Ngo Yebel his mother a few hours after he was arrested by police officers.
Many wrongfully thought the killing was ordered by top CPDM figures as she uncovered networks of corruption in the Ministry of Environment and was known as a harsh critic of the Biya government.
Her body parts were found in two separate travelling bags in Nsam, a neighborhood in Yaoundé.
Family sources hinted that Batek Yebel was earlier accused as the prime suspect of his mother’s dead because he killed his grandmother some months ago which was kept as a family secret.
Cameroon Concord News gathered that Batek Yebel is a graduate from the Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM).
By Rita Akana
