1, March 2025
Manyu Division: Why are we so poor? 0
Manyu Division is one of the most populated and educated divisions in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon, but it is unfortunately one of the poorest in the country.
What could be responsible for Manyu Division not having wealthy people despite the education they have received? Is education synonymous with being wealthy?
Whatever its form, education remains a key component of life. The purpose of any educational endeavor is to spread knowledge given that knowledge is the currency of life. But what is really education?
Education is lifelong learning. It is the knowledge which stays with us once we lose the theory we learned while in school. This implies that once we leave our formal institutions, we must continue to learn as life is a journey of learning and what we learn out of school goes a long way in shaping our lives and destinies.
If what we learn out of school weighs more than what we learn in the formal educational system when it comes to wealth creation, why then do we invest a lot of time picking up certificates and degrees?
Degrees and certificates were designed to help us get jobs, but jobs alone cannot make us wealthy. Jobs can help us to be financially stable but financial independence and freedom which are the outcomes of years of financial literacy and education depend on years of financial planning.
Earning a salary does not make us wealthy as any hiccups wherever we are working could take us down the path of financial hardship. However, years of saving and astute planning can give us the seed capital we need to establish small businesses while still earning our salaries.
By building sources of passive income, we may guarantee ourselves some degree of financial independence. Savings guarantee us a good cushion when things fall apart, but assets will guarantee us alternative sources of income which will cushion the impact of any financial crash.
However, be advised that poor people save while rich people invest. When you save money, you enrich banks but when you invest in assets like stocks, real estate, gold and other wealth-generating investments, you earn more money and you will reduce your dependency on your job.
Nobody ever hires you because he wants you to become wealthy. Your employer hires you because he wants you to help him become wealthy. While doing your job professionally, always remember that one day you could be cut out. No condition is permanent is an expression which has been around for decades and it cuts both ways.
While putting aside something at the end of the month is advisable, we should understand if we have the possibility of saving, then we also have the possibility of borrowing. Debt is not a bad thing if used for the right purpose. Never use debt to buy a luxious car as a car used for non-business purposes is a massive liability. Never borrow to pay rents for your home or a girlfriend. If you start life that way, you will be caught in a financial trap which will keep you in debt for a long time.
Before you adopt a lifestyle, always acquire assets which can finance the lifestyle you have adopted. Borrow to invest and ensure your loan is self-liquidating. Many people fail in life financially because they do not have a sound understanding of money and wealth.
So, why are we, Manyu people, not wealthy? Our obstacle to wealth creation is our prioritization of degrees over skills and talents. A typical Manyu man thinks that he can impress people with his degrees and this has transformed him into a peacock whose ego is consuming him. He is yet to understand that formal education was designed to enable us to see beyond our noses while skills were designed to help us find high-paying opportunities.
People with exceptional skills and talent earn huge amounts of money which can help them build wealth very fast. For example, Samuel Eto’o was blessed with a talent he developed through hard work and training, and because he was surrounded by people with a sound knowledge of wealth and money, Eto’o very quickly became very wealthy. He sacrificed the short term for the long term and today, he is enjoying a beautiful life while seeking to build value for other people.
You don’t need terminal degrees for you to become wealthy, but if that is the only thing you can acquire with your time, please do get the degrees but don’t hold that you must be the wealthiest because you have the degrees and do not always run down the reputation of others when you hear that they have made it financially.
Being the best in class does not imply that you must be the wealthiest. The talent for building generational wealth is different from an academic talent. Building wealth takes patience, determination and consistency. Only people with a huge appetite for risk make it financially and we Manyu people are risk-averse.
Academic success, for its part, only requires us to recite and reproduce our lecturer’s notes and he will score us highly. That should not make us cocky. If we are cocky, we make it hard for others to share their ideas with us. We may be degrees-rich, but not necessarily ideas-rich and wealth building requires ideas, flexibility and openness.
Our educational knowledge which is supposed to guide us through life sometimes becomes an obstacle, especially regarding the building of sustainable and enduring partnerships in business. We, the people of Manyu, will be doing ourselves a favor if we deflate our ego just to work with other people.
Our short term mindset is also to blame. Our mindset can either be a financial jail or a Garden of Eden. The choice is ours. We can either agree that wealth is the crown of the wise by displaying some abnegation in the short term so as to have an easy future or we embrace an easy choice in the short term and deal with a tough long term.
Building wealth takes time but most people of Manyu descent seem to be oblivious of this divine principle. Trees don’t bear fruits on the same day and even if they do, we do not have to eat our fruits and seeds just to prove a point. Some of us even eat the fruit and cut down the tree out of arrogance and the consequences of such actions always come back to hurt us in a big and bad way.
Once most of us start working, we always start thinking of putting out our statements of intent. We are always all over the place like a very bad rash, making the most noise, abusing alcohol and scheming to own all the beautiful women in town. Beautiful women always come in different sizes, shapes, heights, skin color and attitudes and there is just no way can one man own all women even in a small village.
Smart people are supposed to focus on their long term goals while turning a blind eye to all the social distractions which have ruined many lives. When you understand the long game and you engage in it, you will in the long term get the women you need. The long game requires us to invest in the short term, acquire assets and live a beautiful life when the investments start delivering their secrets. Life is not a race and even if it is, it is not about who sleeps with more women or drinks the finest wines in existence. We are first and foremost wealthy in our minds before becoming wealthy in our pockets. Our mindset determines how fast we can grow financially. If people of Manyu descent can understand this simple logic, many of them will be wealthy and their Division will be an example to others.
Unfortunately, common sense is sense that is not common. That is why 1% of the world will continue to rule 99% of the world. The arrogance of formal education has hurt people of Manyu Division, strapping them to financial poverty and robbing them of the possibility of building generational wealth. Their towns and villages are like ghost towns, begging for a facelift, but the people themselves have been caught in a spiral of show-off and wastefulness.
Manyu has seen its fair share of human disasters. Unfortunately, thunder always strikes twice in the same place in Manyu. The people do not like learning from the mistakes of their predecessors. Their love for office work has blinded them to modern realities. A young Manyu man will accept to earn CFAF 50,000 in the Senior Divisional Officer’s Office instead of engaging in agriculture to earn CFAF 300,000 a month. He is wired to see problems and not opportunities. Where there are problems, there are opportunities and where there are complaints, there is much money to be made. Opportunities always show up in overalls and the Manyu man does not like the sight of overalls. He loves white shirts which attracts poverty. A mentality re-engineering is required among the youths of this Division.
Until the Manyu man resets his mind, his will continue to be a life of financial hardship. Until he understands that your net worth depends on your network, he will continue to think that he is not successful because others hate him for his so-called superior academic credentials. People get hired and paid huge sums for their skills and not their degrees.
Wealth goes to those who are humble, determined, and persistent and have faith in their dreams. Self-belief can take a man to the heights of the most challenging mountain.
If Manyu has to be great, its people must start seeing things in a different light. When a man changes the ways he sees things, the things he sees will automatically change. Wealth like poverty is a system. You must understand the system and you must work for your wealth. You must make the necessary sacrifices. You must believe in the long game. Miracles don’t exist. We must manufacture them. Anything that appears to be miraculous or mystical to us simply indicates that there is a lack of knowledge in that environment.
By Dr. Joachim Arrey