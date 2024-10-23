Privacy Overview
23, October 2024
Martinez Zogo Murder: Prosecution dismisses defense objections 0
The military tribunal in Yaoundé on September 21, 2024, focused on arguments from government prosecutor Lieutenant Colonel Cerlin Belinga. He dismissed all objections raised by the defense in the case surrounding the January 2023 assassination of journalist Martinez Zogo.
Defense attorneys for the 17 defendants, including 12 agents from the Directorate General of External Research (DGRE), attempted to highlight procedural flaws to secure their clients’ release. However, the prosecutor argued that the defense had not raised legitimate objections but merely made “observations,” which he systematically dismissed.
On the issue of establishing a joint police and gendarmerie commission, the prosecutor defended his authority to do so, stating that the accused belonged to these services. He also justified the retroactive regularization of certain reports, asserting that it was his duty to ensure the compliance of actions carried out by judicial police officers under his supervision.
An additional point of contention emerged regarding the December 1, 2023, referral order, which granted release to two key defendants—former DGRE director Léopold Maxime Eko Eko and businessman Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga. The prosecutor dismissed this as a “pointless debate,” noting that the investigating judge, Lieutenant Colonel Sikati II Kamwo, had “clearly disregarded” it.
Regarding allegations of illegal property seizures during searches, the lack of summons for the accused, and the non-compliance of certain procedures, the prosecutor rejected all these observations, ultimately urging the judges to receive and dismiss them.
These submissions sparked a strong reaction from the defense lawyers, who reiterated their appeal for the tribunal’s president, Colonel Misse Njonè, to rule strictly according to the law. The president has adjourned the case until November 11, when he will “rule on the exceptions.”
According to several defense lawyers present, if the judge were to accept their requests, the investigation into the assassination of the head journalist at Amplitude FM could restart from scratch, potentially leading to the release of many of the accused.
Source: Sbbc